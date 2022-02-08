Nokian Tyres fourth-quarter earnings miss estimates

Adds CEO quote, context

HELSINKI, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Finland's Nokian Tyres TYRES.HE said it expects sales to grow this year, albeit constrained by rising costs, after posting a drop in fourth-quarter earnings.

"During the second half of 2021, we witnessed a sharp increase in raw material and logistics costs," Chief Executive Jukka Moisio said in a statement.

Moisio repeated his comment from last year and said Nokian has increased prices and cut costs to protect its profitability.

The company has been ramping up output to meet increasing demand by adding shifts to its factories in Finland and the United States after it last year said it aims to produce 4 million units in 2022, twice as much as in 2020.

Core profit in the three months to Dec. 31 fell 25.8% year on year to 53 million euros ($60.54 million), while analysts had expected it to rise to 85.8 million euros according to Refinitiv data.

($1 = 0.8755 euros)

(Reporting by Essi Lehto, Editing by Louise Heavens)

