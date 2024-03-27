Nokian Tyres CEO to retire, company says

Adds board looking for successor in paragraph 2 and context in paragraph 3

HELSINKI, March 27 (Reuters) - The CEO of Finland's Nokian Tyres TYRES.HE, Jukka Moisio, will retire during 2024, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Nokian's board of directors has begun looking for a successor for Moisio, who has led the company since 2020, it said.

Since 2020, Nokian has been on a quest to overcome a fall in its business caused by its exitfrom Russia.

