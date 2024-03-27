News & Insights

Nokian Tyres CEO to retire, company says

Credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV

March 27, 2024 — 03:29 am EDT

Written by Essi Lehto for Reuters ->

Adds board looking for successor in paragraph 2 and context in paragraph 3

HELSINKI, March 27 (Reuters) - The CEO of Finland's Nokian Tyres TYRES.HE, Jukka Moisio, will retire during 2024, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Nokian's board of directors has begun looking for a successor for Moisio, who has led the company since 2020, it said.

Since 2020, Nokian has been on a quest to overcome a fall in its business caused by its exitfrom Russia.

(Reporting by Essi Lehto, editing by Louise Rasmussen)

((essi.lehto@thomsonreuters.com; +358505412375;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.