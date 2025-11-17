Nokian Renkaat Oyj (NKRKF) Price Target Decreased by 10.94% to 9.59

The average one-year price target for Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCPK:NKRKF) has been revised to $9.59 / share. This is a decrease of 10.94% from the prior estimate of $10.77 dated October 30, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $7.73 to a high of $11.47 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.64% from the latest reported closing price of $8.91 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nokian Renkaat Oyj. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 25.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NKRKF is 0.02%, an increase of 5.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 25.48% to 13K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JISAX - International Small Company Fund Class NAV holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares , representing a decrease of 73.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NKRKF by 28.20% over the last quarter.

JAJDX - International Small Company Trust NAV holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MFDX - PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares , representing an increase of 1.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NKRKF by 8.03% over the last quarter.

