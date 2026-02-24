Nokian Renkaat Oyj (BIT:1TYRES) Price Target Increased by 14.09% to 10.02

The average one-year price target for Nokian Renkaat Oyj (BIT:1TYRES) has been revised to €10.02 / share. This is an increase of 14.09% from the prior estimate of €8.79 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €8.56 to a high of €12.56 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 12.68% from the latest reported closing price of €11.48 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nokian Renkaat Oyj. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 33.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1TYRES is 0.02%, an increase of 15.30%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 36.66% to 8K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JAJDX - International Small Company Trust NAV holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MFDX - PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares , representing an increase of 1.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1TYRES by 8.03% over the last quarter.

