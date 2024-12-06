Nokia Wins Two-Year 5G Deal Extension From Indosat: Stock to Gain?

Nokia Corporation NOK recently announced a two-year deal extension with Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison, a leading mobile operator in Indonesia. The deal will leverage Nokia’s advanced connectivity and technological solutions to expand Indosat’s 4G and 5G network infrastructure across the country.

Digging Deep Into NOK-Indosat Extended Deal

As part of the agreement, Nokia will deploy equipment from its state-of-the-art industry-leading 5G AirScale equipment portfolio, comprising multiband radio technology and high-capacity baseband solutions. This portfolio integrates Nokia’s energy-efficient ReefShark System-on-Chip technology to deliver faster speeds, lower latency and greater capacity to help Indosat meet growing demands. These technologies, combined with AI and machine learning, will facilitate better monitoring and management of the network with fewer people to ensure seamless equipment installation and superior performance.



Additionally, Indosat will benefit from Nokia's FastMile Fixed Wireless Access solutions, which are renowned for their network optimization capabilities. The 5G FastMile gateway of the solution features high-gain antennas that help maximize bandwidth and have innovative technologies to help customers position the gateway for the best 5G signal. The combination of expanded 4G and 5G coverage, along with these advanced technologies, is expected to fuel economic growth and improve connectivity for millions of residents in the South East Asian country.

Does NOK Stand to Gain From the Extended Collaboration?

With the emergence of the smartphone market and subsequent usage of mobile broadband, user demand for coverage speed and quality has increased in recent times. Further, to maintain superior performance as traffic increases, there is also a continuous need for network tuning and optimization. Nokia’s expertise in mission-critical networks is well-established, with deployments across more than 2,600 leading enterprise customers in the transportation, energy, manufacturing, webscale and public sector segments worldwide.



This extended collaboration with Indosat is likely to propel the stock with incremental revenue generation and inducement of similar deals from other carriers in the future. The deal is also expected to strengthen Nokia’s position as a leading telecommunications equipment provider in the region.

NOK’s Stock Price Performance

Shares of Nokia have gained 39% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 38.8%.



NOK’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Nokia currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



