Nokia wins second round of legal fight against Daimler on patent fees

Nokia won on Tuesday the second of its ten lawsuits against Daimler over patent licensing fees after a German court said the carmaker had not made a serious attempt to resolve the issue with the Finnish company.

HELSINKI/BRUSSELS, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Nokia NOKIA.HE won on Tuesday the second of its ten lawsuits against Daimler DAIGn.DE over patent licensing fees after a German court said the carmaker had not made a serious attempt to resolve the issue with the Finnish company.

The spat highlights a wider battle between tech companies and the car industry over royalties for technologies used in navigation systems, vehicle communications and self-driving cars.

The Mannheim court in Germany said neither Daimler nor other parties involved in the case were "seriously prepared or ready to conclude a license agreement" with Nokia on fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory terms.

Daimler said it did not understand how the court could come to this conclusion and that it would appeal.

Nokia said the court confirmed it had acted in a fair way in licensing its cellular standard-essential patents (SEPs), and that Daimler was using Nokia technologies without authorisation.

"We hope that Daimler will now accept its obligations and take a license on fair terms," Jenni Lukander, president of Nokia Technologies, said in a statement.

Nokia lost the first of its lawsuits against Daimler.

