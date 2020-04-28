Nokia wins order from Bharti Airtel in India

April 28 (Reuters) - Nokia NOKIA.HE said on Tuesday it has won a multi-year deal with India's third-largest telecom firm Bharti Airtel BRTI.NS to provide equipment and services.

Nokia said the Indian firm's rollout, which will also lay the foundation for providing 5G connectivity in the future, will see some 300,000 radio network units deployed across 9 circles in India.

"This is an important agreement for the future of connectivity in one of the world's largest telecoms markets and solidifies our position in India," Nokia Chief Executive Rajeev Suri said in a statement.

(Reporting by Tarmo Virki in Tallinn Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

