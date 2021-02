Feb 8 (Reuters) - Finnish telecom gearmaker Nokia NOKIA.HE said on Monday Deutsche Telekom DTEGn.DE has picked it as a long-term strategic partner to upgrade its optical network.

No financial details were dicslosed.

(Reporting by Tarmo Virki)

