Nokia wins 5G order from Philippines' Globe Telecom

Finnish telecom network equipment maker Nokia on Wednesday said it has won an order from Globe Telecom to build a 5G network to the Philippines' second and third largest islands Mindanao and Visayas.

Nokia will also upgrade the existing 4G network for the largest mobile network operator in the Philippines.

Financial details were not disclosed.

