Nokia warns on Q2, lowers full-year results guidance

STOCKHOLM, July 14 (Reuters) - Finnish telecom gear group Nokia NOKIA.HE reported on Friday preliminary second-quarter sales of 5.7 billion euros ($6.4 billion), a preliminary comparable operating profit margin of 11%, and lowered its full-year outlook.

($1 = 0.8906 euros)

