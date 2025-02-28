Nokia To Upgrade Data Center Infrastructure For Malaysia's Maxis

(RTTNews) - Finnish telecommunications company Nokia Corp. (NOK) announced on Friday that it will modernize the data center infrastructure of Malaysian integrated telecommunications provider, Maxis.

This collaboration is expected to improve connectivity and scalability by using Nokia's data center switches and Event-Driven Automation or EDA platform.

The deployment will offer Maxis a secure and highly efficient data center architecture, thus playing an important role in the company's business growth.

Nokia said that it would bring into service its cutting-edge 7220 Interconnect Router or IXR data center switches and EDA technology across different Maxis data centers. This upgradation is expected to help Maxis provide infrastructure resources without delay, reduce complexity and ensure secure applications running in the network can scale gracefully.

Financial terms of the deal are not known.

