Nokia Unveils 5G Private Wireless Solution for Enterprises

Nokia Corporation NOK recently announced the commercial availability of a new 5G standalone industrial-grade private wireless networking solution for enterprises. With this introduction, the Finland-based telecom gear maker brings an end-to-end portfolio of high-performance LTE and 5G solutions in the market.



During the development stage, Nokia conducted trials with customers and mobile operator partners since first-quarter 2020. The company has more than 180 private wireless enterprise customers around the world, of which at least 30 are connected to 5G. Earlier, it had announced 5G private wireless deployments with Deutsche Bahn, Lufthansa Technik and Toyota Production Engineering.



Enterprise customers will now have the option to deploy Nokia’s Digital Automation Cloud or customize their network with Nokia’s Modular Private Wireless. Furthermore, Nokia announced enhancements to its LTE portfolio of solutions. Importantly, LTE handles more than 85% of industrial applications.



Nokia stated that Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, a leading supplier of equipment and technical solutions for the mining and construction industries, will deploy Nokia’s 5G standalone private wireless network at its test mine in Tampere, Finland. The network will enhance communications and connectivity at the facility. Its 5G capability will be used for automated mining processes with 4K video.



Nokia is developing its 5G portfolio, which strengthens AirScale and advancing the capabilities of its ReefShark chipset. The company is working with multiple partners to support its ReefShark family of chipsets, which are used in many base station elements. Nokia is witnessing a healthy momentum in its focus areas of software and enterprise, which augurs well for licensing business.



The company’s portfolio includes products and services for every part of a network, which helps operators enable key 5G capabilities such as network slicing, distributed cloud and industrial IoT. It facilitates customers to move from an economy-of-scale network operating model to demand-driven operations by offering easy programmability and automation.



The company seeks to expand its business into targeted, high-growth and high-margin vertical markets to address opportunities beyond its primary markets. It announced plans to accelerate strategy execution, sharpen customer focus and reduce long-term costs. This, in turn, is likely to position the company as a global leader in the delivery of end-to-end 5G solutions.



Shares of Nokia have returned 31.7% compared with 20.4% growth of the industry in the past three months. The company has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 15.6% compared with 14.8% of the industry.









Nokia currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader industry are Turtle Beach Corporation HEAR, T-Mobile US, Inc. TMUS and Ooma, Inc. OOMA. While Turtle Beach and T-Mobile sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Ooma carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Turtle Beach has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 46.4%, on average.



T-Mobile has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 19.4%, on average.



Ooma has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 228.2%, on average.



More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!



It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.



Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2021.



Click here for the 6 trades >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.