News & Insights

Stocks

Nokia Transfers Shares to Incentive Program Participants

October 30, 2024 — 10:02 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Nokia (GB:0HAF) has released an update.

Nokia announced the transfer of 566,919 shares to participants of its share-based incentive programs, in line with a prior board decision. Following this transfer, Nokia retains 188,860,209 of its own shares. This move reflects Nokia’s ongoing commitment to incentivize and align its workforce with company goals.

For further insights into GB:0HAF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.