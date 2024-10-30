Nokia Transfers Shares to Incentive Program Participants

Nokia (GB:0HAF) has released an update.

Nokia announced the transfer of 566,919 shares to participants of its share-based incentive programs, in line with a prior board decision. Following this transfer, Nokia retains 188,860,209 of its own shares. This move reflects Nokia’s ongoing commitment to incentivize and align its workforce with company goals.

