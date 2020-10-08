Nokia to Transform Equinix's Network for 5G-Ready Services

Nokia Corp. NOK has announced that Equinix, Inc. EQIX will deploy its new IP/MPLS network infrastructure to support global interconnection services of the latter. Equinix is a leading provider of data and colocation center that manages services on multiple networks from different vendors.



Redwood City, CA-based Equinix chose Nokia’s innovative FP4 routing silicon and Network Services Platform to revamp its network and provide better connectivity across all of its 200 data centers. This will lay the foundation for customers to deploy 5G networks and services. Nokia has partnered with communication service providers (CSPs) to deliver the true power of 5G.



The Finland-based telecom equipment provider has reached 100 commercial 5G deals, which marks a big achievement in the highly competitive market. It currently has 35 live 5G networks, both public and private. The company aims to accelerate its product roadmaps and cost competitiveness through additional 5G investments in 2020.



Equinix connects its hyperscale, CSP and enterprise customers with their end-users in 52 markets. It sees a great deal of opportunity in providing its customers with 5G services. But that requires a network with ultra-low latency and leading-edge performance. Nokia’s end-to-end portfolio has been designed to support industrial transformation with a scalable and programmable network structure.



As a result, Equinix will be able to deliver all of its interconnection services around the world. The FP4 chipset is an advanced network processor for high-performance routing. Combined with Nokia’s Service Router Operating System software, it will enable Equinix to offer additional capabilities driven by routing technologies. Nokia’s portfolio includes products and services for every part of a network. This helps CSPs to enable key 5G capabilities such as network slicing, distributed cloud and industrial IoT.



Nokia is focused on its strategy that broadly hinges on four priorities. The first priority is to lead in high-performance networks with its CSP customers. The second one is expansion of network sales to select markets, specifically energy, transportation, public sector, technical extra-large enterprises and webscale players. Building a strong standalone software business is the third priority. Fourthly, it aims to create new business and licensing opportunities in the consumer ecosystem.



To strengthen its market position, Nokia facilitates its customers to move from an economy-of-scale network operating model to demand-driven operations by offering easy programmability and automation. The company seeks to expand its business into targeted, high-growth and high-margin vertical markets to address opportunities beyond its primary markets.



Nokia’s shares have added 19.3% in the past six months compared with 41.4% growth of the industry. The company has a long-term (three to five years) earnings growth expectation of 15.6% compared with the industry’s 15%.







Nokia carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), at present.



A couple of better-ranked stocks in the broader industry are Acacia Communications, Inc. ACIA and Harmonic Inc. HLIT, both sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Acacia delivered a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 17%, on average. The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters.



Harmonic pulled off a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 4.4%, on average. The company’s earnings topped the consensus estimate in three of the last four quarters.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.



Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2021.



Click here for the 6 trades >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.