Nokia to replace also CFO in management revamp

Adds quotes, background

June 11 (Reuters) - Finnish telecoms network maker Nokia NOKIA.HE said on Thursday it has appointed Marco Wiren as chief financial officer following changes of its chairman and chief executive this year.

Wiren will replace Kristian Pullola from Sept 1, joining from Finnish engineering firm Wartsila WRT1V.HE where he is heading power plant technology unit after previously working as a CFO of several public companies, it said.

"Marco (Wiren) has deep financial and leadership experience, a sharp focus on driving operational excellence, and a demonstrated record of success. He also brings an extensive background in business-to-business and technology companies," incoming Chief Executive Pekka Lundmark said in a statement.

Wiren will joing with Lundmark, who will take over as CEO also in September. Last month Sari Baldauf took over as chairwoman of Nokia, succeeding Risto Siilasmaa who chaired the Finnish firm for eight years.

The trio will face a tough task to fight back in the 5G race, as rivals Ericsson ERICb.ST and Huawei HWT.UL have put pressure on its sales and cash reserves.

(Reporting by Tarmo Virki in Tallinn; Editing by Kim Coghill and Stephen Coates)

((tarmo.virki@thomsonreuters.com; +372 564 4562 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.