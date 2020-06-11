Nokia to replace also CFO in management revamp

June 11 (Reuters) - Finnish telecoms network maker Nokia NOKIA.HE said on Thursday it has appointed Marco Wiren as chief financial officer following changes of its chairman and chief executive this year.

Wiren will replace Kristian Pullola from September 1, joining from Finnish engineering firm Wartsila WRT1V.HE where he is heading power plant technology unit, it said.

(Reporting by Tarmo Virki in Tallinn; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((tarmo.virki@thomsonreuters.com; +372 564 4562 ;))

