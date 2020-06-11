Nokia to replace also CFO in management revamp

Contributor
Tarmo Virki Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SERGIO PEREZ

Finnish telecoms network maker Nokia said on Thursday it has appointed Marco Wiren as chief financial officer following changes of its chairman and chief executive this year.

June 11 (Reuters) - Finnish telecoms network maker Nokia NOKIA.HE said on Thursday it has appointed Marco Wiren as chief financial officer following changes of its chairman and chief executive this year.

Wiren will replace Kristian Pullola from September 1, joining from Finnish engineering firm Wartsila WRT1V.HE where he is heading power plant technology unit, it said.

(Reporting by Tarmo Virki in Tallinn; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((tarmo.virki@thomsonreuters.com; +372 564 4562 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters