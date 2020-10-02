Nokia to Power Elisa Finland's Digitization & 5G Services

Nokia Corporation NOK recently secured a deal for an undisclosed amount from mobile operator Elisa Finland to be its nationwide supplier of AirScale 5G RAN (radio access network) solutions. In addition to strengthening the mutual ties, the deal aims to digitize Finland and put it at the forefront of the regional 5G market.



The AirScale Radio Access products deliver low-latency, high-capacity mobile connectivity with low cost of ownership. The products can be easily upgraded through a software update and help to reduce network complexity. The deal will leverage Nokia’s RAN solutions and will offer a seamless migration from 4G to 5G as Elisa Finland intends to decommission its 3G network by 2023.



Nokia had earlier deployed its 5G liquid cooling base station solution — AirScale Base Station — to help Elisa Finland curtail its power consumption and CO2 emissions. Touted as the first such offering in the world, the innovative product underscored Nokia’s commitment to combat climate change and make networking businesses more sustainable, especially at a time when network operators shift toward experience-driven and automated operations to achieve significant cost savings.



With a history of nearly 140 years, Elisa Finland is recognized as the forerunner in telecommunications and digital services in Finland, catering to approximately 2.8 million customers across its extensive network. The company had collaborated with telco giants like Vodafone Group Plc VOD and Tele 2 to deliver best-in-class communication services, thereby boosting competitiveness in the global market.



The avant-garde 5G liquid cooling technology by Nokia will enable Elisa Finland to minimize power consumption by 30% and reduce CO2 emissions by about 80%. The latest liquid-cooled base station sites are silent and require zero maintenance. With this technology, Elisa Finland will be able to convert and re-use heat, thereby significantly reducing its carbon footprint. Markedly, the company aims to be carbon neutral by 2020 and deliver the wide benefits of this technology to new customers, thereby maintaining its 5G leadership across the globe.



Nokia is well positioned for the ongoing technology cycle, given the strength of its end-to-end portfolio as it competes with Ericsson ERIC and Samsung Electronics Co. SSNLF. The company is driving the transition of global enterprises into smart virtual networks by creating a single network for all services, converging mobile and fixed broadband, IP routing and optical networks with software and services to manage them. Leveraging state-of-the-art technology, Nokia is transforming the way people and things communicate and connect with each other. These include seamless transition to 5G technology, ultra-broadband access, IP and Software Defined Networking, cloud applications and IoT.



Moreover, Nokia facilitates its customers to move away from an economy-of-scale network operating model to demand-driven operations by offering easy programmability and flexible automation needed to support dynamic operations, reduce complexity and improve efficiency. The company seeks to expand its business into targeted, high-growth and high-margin vertical markets to address growth opportunities beyond its traditional primary markets. Rollouts of next-generation 5G networks are expected to improve market conditions significantly in 2020 and beyond.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.