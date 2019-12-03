Nokia to name former networks head Sari Baldauf as chairman

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Finnish telecoms equipment maker Nokia NOKIA.HE said on Tuesday its board would name Sari Baldauf to succeed Risto Siilasmaa as board chairman at the next annual shareholders meeting.

Sari Baldauf headed Nokia's networks unit, now the company's main business, between 1998 and 2005.

