HELSINKI, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Finnish telecoms equipment maker Nokia NOKIA.HE on Tuesday said it expected to exceed its 2021 earnings guidance.

The company said for 2022 it expected a comparable operating margin of 11% to 13.5%.

(Reporting by Anne Kauranen; editing by Jason Neely)

