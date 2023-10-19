News & Insights

US Markets

Nokia to cut up to 14,000 jobs after sales drop 20%

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

October 19, 2023 — 01:15 am EDT

Written by Supantha Mukherjee for Reuters ->

Adds job cuts, CEO comment

STOCKHOLM, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Finnish telecom gear group Nokia NOKIA.HE on Thursday said it will cut up to 14,000 jobs as part of a new cost savings plan after third-quarter sales drop 20% due to slowing sales of 5G equipment in markets such as North America.

The company is targeting between 800 million euros ($842 million) and 1.2 billion euros in cost savings by 2026 as it seeks to be on track to deliver its long-term comparable operating margin plan of at least 14% by 2026.

The program is expected to lead to a 72,000-77,000 employee organization compared to the 86,000 employees Nokia has today, the company said in a statement.

"Nokia expects to act quickly on the program with at least 400 million euros of in-year savings in 2024 and a further 300 million euros in 2025," the company said.

Comparable net sales fell to 4.98 billion euros from 6.24 billion euros last year, missing the estimated 5.67 billion euros, according to a LSEG poll.

"While our third quarter net sales were impacted by the ongoing uncertainty, we expect to see a more normal seasonal improvement in our network businesses in the fourth quarter," Chief Executive Pekka Lundmark said.

($1 = 0.9493 euros)

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Stockholm, editing by Terje Solsvik)

((supantha.mukherjee@thomsonreuters.com; +46 70 721 1004; Reuters Messaging: supantha.mukherjee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.