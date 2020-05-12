US Markets

Nokia to collaborate with Microsoft in data centre software

Contributor
Tarmo Virki Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Finnish telecom equipment maker Nokia said on Tuesday it would collaborate with Microsoft in the open source network operating system SONiC, which is used in the data centres of some of the largest cloud-service providers.

May 12 (Reuters) - Finnish telecom equipment maker Nokia NOKIA.HE said on Tuesday it would collaborate with Microsoft MSFT.O in the open source network operating system SONiC, which is used in the data centres of some of the largest cloud-service providers.

Nokia said it was making significant development investments in data centre networking.

(Reporting by Tarmo Virki in Tallinn; editing by Jason Neely)

((tarmo.virki@thomsonreuters.com; +372 564 4562 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MSFT

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular