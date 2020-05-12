Nokia to collaborate with Microsoft in data centre software

May 12 (Reuters) - Finnish telecom equipment maker Nokia NOKIA.HE said on Tuesday it would collaborate with Microsoft MSFT.O in the open source network operating system SONiC, which is used in the data centres of some of the largest cloud-service providers.

Nokia said it was making significant development investments in data centre networking.

(Reporting by Tarmo Virki in Tallinn; editing by Jason Neely)

((tarmo.virki@thomsonreuters.com; +372 564 4562 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.