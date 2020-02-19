Nokia To Acquire Elenion Technologies - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Nokia Corp. (NOK) said it plans to buy Elenion Technologies, a company focusing on silicon photonics technology. Elenion is privately held and headquartered in New York.

Sam Bucci, Head of Optical Networking at Nokia, said: "Elenion provides a strong strategic fit for Nokia. Its solutions can be readily integrated into Nokia's product offerings and address multiple high growth segments including 5G, cloud and data center networking. When combined with Nokia, Elenion technologies will accelerate the growth and scale of Nokia's optical networking business, while enabling us to cost-effectively address new markets."

