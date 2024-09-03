News & Insights

Nokia Teams Up With RUCKUS For Seamless Fiber And Wi-Fi Solutions For In-Building And Campus

(RTTNews) - Finnish network company Nokia Corp. (NOK) announced Tuesday a collaboration with RUCKUS Networks, a CommScope business, to create an innovative solution for deploying seamless in-building and campus-wide connectivity, uniquely tailored to the needs of diverse industry verticals.

This joint solution combines Nokia's best-in-class fiber-based Optical LAN with RUCKUS Network's industry-leading enterprise Wi-Fi and switching solutions, creating an integrated infrastructure.

This partnership offers an integrated fiber and Wi-Fi solution for delivering broadband service inside MDUs, offices, large venues, hospitality, medical facilities, and other enterprise segments.

Fiber is a game changer for campus and in-building connectivity due to its ability to offer future-proof capacity while significantly reducing power consumption and total cost of ownership. The combination of fiber and Wi-Fi delivers robust and scalable connectivity across mobility, IoT, and digital transformation initiatives.

