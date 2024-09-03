Nokia Teams Up With RUCKUS For Seamless Fiber And Wi-Fi Solutions For In-Building And Campus

(RTTNews) - Finnish network company Nokia Corp. (NOK) announced Tuesday a collaboration with RUCKUS Networks, a CommScope business, to create an innovative solution for deploying seamless in-building and campus-wide connectivity, uniquely tailored to the needs of diverse industry verticals.

This joint solution combines Nokia's best-in-class fiber-based Optical LAN with RUCKUS Network's industry-leading enterprise Wi-Fi and switching solutions, creating an integrated infrastructure.

This partnership offers an integrated fiber and Wi-Fi solution for delivering broadband service inside MDUs, offices, large venues, hospitality, medical facilities, and other enterprise segments.

Fiber is a game changer for campus and in-building connectivity due to its ability to offer future-proof capacity while significantly reducing power consumption and total cost of ownership. The combination of fiber and Wi-Fi delivers robust and scalable connectivity across mobility, IoT, and digital transformation initiatives.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.