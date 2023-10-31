Nokia sues Amazon, HP for patent infringement over video streaming technology

By Blake Brittain

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Finnish telecom company Nokia NOKIA.HE on Tuesday sued Amazon AMZN.O and HP Inc HPQ.N in Delaware federal court, accusing the companies of infringing several Nokia patents related to video streaming.

Nokia said that Amazon's Prime Video and Twitch streaming services and HP's computers violate its patents related to streaming video compression, delivery and other technology.

Amazon and HP refused to take licenses to the patents and instead misused Nokia's technology to enable more efficient high-quality video streaming, the lawsuit said.

Nokia also said in a blog post on Tuesday that it had filed related lawsuits against Amazon in Germany, India, the United Kingdom, and at the European Unified Patent Court.

An Amazon spokesperson declined to comment, citing ongoing litigation. Representatives for HP did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"We hope that Amazon and HP will now accept their obligations and agree to a license, and our door remains open for good faith negotiations," Nokia said in a statement.

Nokia transitioned from making cell phones in the 2000s and 2010s to focus on other fields such as research and development and providing network equipment to other companies.

Tuesday's lawsuits said that dozens of companies have taken licenses to Nokia's video encoding and decoding patents, which allow for streaming video with higher quality and lower bandwidth and data-storage requirements.

Nokia said that some of the patents are essential to International Telecommunication Union standards for video coding technology, and that it had offered Amazon and HP licenses to them on fair terms.

The company asked the court for orders to block Amazon and HP's alleged infringement and requested an unspecified amount of money damages.

Nokia said earlier this year in its announcement of a 5G wireless patent license with Apple that its patent portfolio is built on more than 140 billion euros invested in research and development and contains around 20,000 patent families.

The cases are Nokia Technologies OY v. Amazon.com Inc, U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware, No. 1:23-cv-01236 and Nokia Technologies OY v. HP Inc, U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware, No. 1:23-cv-01237.

For Nokia: Warren Lipschitz, Josh Newcomer and Kevin Burgess of McKool Smith; Ted Stevenson, John Haynes and Nicholas Tsui of Alston & Bird

For Amazon and HP: attorney information not yet available

(Reporting by Blake Brittain in Washington)

