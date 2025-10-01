Markets
NOK

Nokia Successfully Tests UET Traffic Across Its High-performance Data Center Switching Platforms

October 01, 2025 — 10:55 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Nokia Oyj (NOK) along with Keysight Technologies, Wednesday announced the successful end-to-end testing of UET traffic across its family of high-performance data center switching platforms, including the Nokia 7220 Interconnect Router and 7250 IXR.

The successful testing demonstrates Nokia's compatibility with and commitment to integrating Ultra Ethernet Consortium Specification 1.0 capabilities into its HPC/AI-ready networking portfolio.

With its integration with UEC Specification 1.0 capabilities, Nokia customers can avail immediate commercial access to an AI-ready and UEC-compatible portfolio with support for Remote Direct Memory Access over Converged Ethernet and Data Center Quantized Congestion Notification.

Currently, NOK is trading at $4.8, up 0.48 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

NOK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.