(RTTNews) - Nokia Oyj (NOK) along with Keysight Technologies, Wednesday announced the successful end-to-end testing of UET traffic across its family of high-performance data center switching platforms, including the Nokia 7220 Interconnect Router and 7250 IXR.

The successful testing demonstrates Nokia's compatibility with and commitment to integrating Ultra Ethernet Consortium Specification 1.0 capabilities into its HPC/AI-ready networking portfolio.

With its integration with UEC Specification 1.0 capabilities, Nokia customers can avail immediate commercial access to an AI-ready and UEC-compatible portfolio with support for Remote Direct Memory Access over Converged Ethernet and Data Center Quantized Congestion Notification.

Currently, NOK is trading at $4.8, up 0.48 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.