Nokia Strengthens Shareholder Value with Strategic Buyback

November 07, 2024 — 03:32 pm EST

Nokia (GB:0HAF) has released an update.

Nokia Oyj has repurchased 1,848,551 of its own shares at an average price of 4.27 euros per share, as part of its ongoing buyback program aimed at returning up to 600 million euros to shareholders by the end of 2024. The recent transaction, costing 7,885,179 euros, brings Nokia’s total treasury shares to over 188 million. This strategic move underscores Nokia’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

