Nokia Strengthens Shareholder Value with Share Buyback

Nokia has released an update.

Nokia has repurchased over 1.8 million shares on November 11, 2024, as part of its ongoing buyback program aimed at returning up to 600 million euros to shareholders over two years. This strategic move reflects Nokia’s commitment to enhance shareholder value and its confident market positioning. The total cost for this recent acquisition was approximately 7.94 million euros.

