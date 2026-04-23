Markets
NOK

Nokia Stock Gains 4% Over Turning To Profit In Q1

April 23, 2026 — 10:03 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Shares of Nokia Oyj (NOK) are climbing about 4 percent on Thursday morning trading after the company announced its interim first-quarter financial results, reporting a net income of EUR 87 million, or EUR 0.02 per share, compared with a net loss of EUR 60 million, or EUR 0.01 per share in the same period last year.

The company's shares are currently trading at $10.27 on the New York Stock Exchange, up 4.26 percent. The stock opened at $10.29 and has climbed as high as $10.86 so far in today's session. Over the past year, it has traded in a range of $4.00 to $10.86.

Net sales moved up to EUR 4.497 billion from EUR 4.390 billion last year, helped by continued strong demand, particularly in AI & Cloud. Net sales from AI & Cloud surged to EUR 350 million from the prior year's EUR 180 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

NOK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.