Nokia Stock Gains 4% Over Turning To Profit In Q1

(RTTNews) - Shares of Nokia Oyj (NOK) are climbing about 4 percent on Thursday morning trading after the company announced its interim first-quarter financial results, reporting a net income of EUR 87 million, or EUR 0.02 per share, compared with a net loss of EUR 60 million, or EUR 0.01 per share in the same period last year.

The company's shares are currently trading at $10.27 on the New York Stock Exchange, up 4.26 percent. The stock opened at $10.29 and has climbed as high as $10.86 so far in today's session. Over the past year, it has traded in a range of $4.00 to $10.86.

Net sales moved up to EUR 4.497 billion from EUR 4.390 billion last year, helped by continued strong demand, particularly in AI & Cloud. Net sales from AI & Cloud surged to EUR 350 million from the prior year's EUR 180 million.

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