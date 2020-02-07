Nokia Stock, Ericsson Are Rising as Attorney General Suggests the U.S. Should Buy In

Attorney General William Barr said the move could help to limit the potential for China’s Huawei Technologies to dominate the rollout of 5G telecommunications service.

Nokia and Ericsson shares are rising after Attorney General William Barr suggested that the U.S. government take financial stakes in the telecom firms in order to counter the influence of China’s Huawei Technologies.

Nokia stock (ticker: NOKIA.HEL) is up 6.1% and Ericsson stock (ERIC) is up 4.2%. Those are significant moves for the companies. Over the past 12 months, Nokia shares are down 25%, while Ericsson stock has fallen 1.1%.

The potential for Huawei to dominate the rollout of 5G technology, which Barr and others fear China could monitor, is “a monumental danger,” he said in a speech on Thursday.

“Some propose that these concerns could be met by the United States aligning itself with Nokia and/or Ericsson through American ownership of a controlling stake, either directly or through a consortium of private American and allied companies,” he said “We and our closest allies certainly need to be actively considering this approach.”

Nokia and Ericsson, which are respectively based in Finland and Sweden, make the same types of telecommunications equipment as their Chinese rival.

The Trump administration has discussed offering incentives to American private-equity funds to buy stakes in Nokia and Ericsson, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday. The White House didn’t immediately respond to a Barron’s request for comment.

