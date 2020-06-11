Nokia Solution to Boost Pakistan Telecom Customer Service

Continuing its quest to establish streamlined networking infrastructure, Nokia Corporation NOK recently collaborated with Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (“PTCL”) for the deployment of its avant-garde suite of machine learning and automation services, including Nokia’s Service Management Platform (SMP), to improve customer experience in the country. Markedly, the latest move is expected to aid businesses and customers with superior network capacity, especially at a time when communication service providers are migrating toward automated network operations to establish a future-proof standalone software business.



With a legacy of more than 70 years, PTCL is considered to be the largest telecom company of Pakistan, operating nearly 2000 telephone exchanges and the largest fixed-line network across the country. PTCL offers Smart TV service and OTT applications like Smart Link App and Touch App with a first-hand access to Netflix, Inc. NFLX, a streaming service giant. It is worth mentioning that PTCL and Nokia had previously collaborated to deploy the latter’s Network Analyzer — Fiber and Copper — to minimize operational expenses of PTCL’s fixed line networks and resolve complex network issues, thereby enhancing customer experience.



The SMP is an omnichannel customer experience solution that leverages machine learning algorithms from Bell Labs to create dynamic workflows. Backed by superior intelligence and analytics capabilities, more than 1,000 pre-built customer care workflows run on a plethora of devices and channels. The SMP is equipped with an interactive bot engine, which enables customers to use conversational natural language over a digital channel to resolve their issues.



Notably, the customer service platform has a consistent user interface that lowers help desk call volumes and adopts the best course of action to help customers and field technicians. It supports more than 1.5 billion devices and reduces operating expenditures backed by an agile service modelling framework. The latest deployment is expected to not only enhance customer experience but also expand network capacity to keep pace with the burgeoning networking demands of individuals as well as enterprises in Pakistan.



The Finnish equipment vendor is focused on building a robust scalable software business and expand it to structurally attractive enterprise adjacencies. It has reached more than 66 commercial 5G contracts across the globe with 19 live networks. The company’s end-to-end portfolio includes products and services for every part of a network, which are helping operators to enable key 5G capabilities such as network slicing, distributed cloud and industrial IoT. It facilitates customers to move from an economy-of-scale network operating model to demand-driven operations by offering easy programmability and automation.



Currently, Nokia is expanding its business into targeted, high-growth and high-margin vertical markets to address several opportunities beyond its primary markets. It also intends to accelerate strategy execution, sharpen customer focus and reduce long-term costs. This, in turn, should help the company position itself as a global leader in the delivery of end-to-end 5G solutions. However, macroeconomic dynamics continue to take a toll on Nokia’s performance. Its Mobile Access business has been severely impacted by intense competition from arch-rivals, Ericsson ERIC and Huawei, which is likely to create near-term pressure for the Finland-based vendor.



Nokia’s shares have lost 12.7% against the industry’s growth of 6.1% in the past year. The Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock topped earnings estimates twice in the last four quarters. It has a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 129.1%, on average.





