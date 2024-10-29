Nokia signs patent license agreement with HP

Nokia (NOK) announced it has signed a multi-year patent license agreement with HP (HPQ) covering the use of Nokia’s video technologies in HP’s devices. Under the agreement HP will make royalty payments to Nokia. The agreement resolves all patent litigation between the parties, in all jurisdictions. The terms of the agreement remain confidential as agreed between the parties.

