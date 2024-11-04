Nokia signs one-year 5G contract extension with Taiwan Mobile

Nokia (NOK) has signed a one-year 5G contract extension with Taiwan Mobile to boost the performance and capacity of Taiwan Mobile’s 5G network as well as upgrade its 4G/LTE network. This will add capacity and coverage and provide an end-user experience for TWM’s customer base of approximately 10M including in rural areas. The move comes following the merger of Taiwan Mobile and Taiwan Star last year and will help prepare Taiwan Mobile’s network for the 5G-Advanced era. Under the deal, Nokia will supply equipment from its 5G AirScale portfolio for the first time in Taiwan. This includes Nokia’s modular, high-capacity AirScale baseband solutions, Habrok 32 and Osprey 32 Massive MIMO radios and Remote Radio Head products. These are all powered by its energy-efficient ReefShark System-on-Chip technology and combine to provide superior coverage and capacity. The project will see thousands of existing LTE sites modernized for better energy efficiency supporting Taiwan Mobile’s sustainability targets. Taiwan Mobile will also install Nokia’s IPAA+ solution helping them to add additional antennas in constricted urban environments. Additionally, Taiwan Mobile will implement Nokia’s Carrier Aggregation technology to its network. This combines radio spectrum to significantly boost the data rates offering customers better throughput, capacity, and performance. Nokia has partnered with Taiwan Mobile for over 20 years and has previously provided 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile networks covering RAN, mobile core, and voice core. Nokia has most recently supported Taiwan Mobile in the deployment of its nationwide 5G infrastructure including over 3,000 new cell sites.

