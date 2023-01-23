Nokia signs new 5G patent deal with Samsung

Credit: REUTERS/Yves Herman

January 23, 2023 — 02:11 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

OSLO, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Nokia said on Monday it has signed a new cross-license patent agreement with Samsung following the expiry of a previous agreement at the end of 2022.

"Under the agreement, which covers Nokia's fundamental inventions in 5G and other technologies, Samsung will make payments to Nokia for a multi-year period beginning 1 January 2023," the Finnish company said.

The terms of the agreement remain confidential, it added.

