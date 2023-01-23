Nokia signs new 5G patent deal with Samsung

(Adds quote, detail)

OSLO, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Nokia said on Monday it has signed a new cross-license patent agreement with Samsung following the expiry of a previous agreement at the end of 2022.

"Under the agreement, which covers Nokia's fundamental inventions in 5G and other technologies, Samsung will make payments to Nokia for a multi-year period beginning 1 January 2023," the Finnish company said.

The terms of the agreement remain confidential, it added.

The agreement is consistent with Nokia's previous long-term outlook disclosure, the company said. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Essi Lehto) ((terje.solsvik@thomsonreuters.com; +47 918 666 70)) Keywords: NOKIA SAMSUNG/ (UPDATE 1)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.