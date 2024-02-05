Nokia signs 5G patent deal with China's Vivo

HELSINKI, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Finnish telecom equipment maker Nokia NOKIA.HE said on Monday it has signed a multi-year 5G patent license agreement with Chinese smartphone vendor Vivo and will begin recognising net sales from the deal in the first quarter of 2024.

"The agreement resolves all pending patent litigation between the parties, in all jurisdictions. The terms of the agreement remain confidential as agreed between the parties," Nokia said in a statement.

