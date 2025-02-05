News & Insights

Nokia Signs 4-year Partnership Extension With Orange France To Upgrade 5G Radio Infrastructure

February 05, 2025 — 03:46 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Nokia Oyj (NOK) Wednesday announced the extension of a partnership with Orange France with a new 4-year 5G deal. The agreement will upgrade Orange France's 5G radio infrastructure with Nokia's AirScale portfolio to enhance speeds, capacity, customer experience and performance across Southeastern and Western France footprint. The energy-efficient portfolio is expected to help reduce environmental impact.

Orange has also agreed to trial Nokia's 5G Cloud RAN solutions to assess the transition of its network towards Cloud RAN technology.

Nokia said it will supply AI-powered radio network management solution, MantaRay NM, which supports all radio and mobile core technologies.

