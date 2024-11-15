Nokia Share Buyback Bolsters Investor Confidence

Nokia (GB:0HAF) has released an update.

Nokia Corporation has repurchased approximately 2.26 million of its own shares at an average price of EUR 4.24 per share as part of its ongoing share buyback program. This initiative, aimed at returning up to EUR 600 million to shareholders, demonstrates Nokia’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value. The company’s strategic approach to managing its treasury shares is likely to attract attention from investors interested in solid financial performance and shareholder returns.

