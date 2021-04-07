Markets

Nokia Settles Patent Litigation With Lenovo

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Nokia Corp. (NOK) announced Wednesday that it has concluded a multi-year, multi-technology patent cross-license agreement with Chinese PC and mobile maker Lenovo Group Ltd. (LNVGY.PK).

Under the agreement, Lenovo will make a net balancing payment to Nokia. The deal terms remain confidential.

The company said the agreement resolves all pending patent litigation and other proceedings between the two parties, in all jurisdictions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NOK

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular