Nokia Senior Manager Acquires Shares at Helsinki Exchange

Nokia Corporation’s senior manager, Tommi Uitto, has acquired shares of the company, as reported under EU Market Abuse Regulation. The transaction took place on November 7, 2024, at NASDAQ Helsinki, with a total volume of 3 shares and a volume-weighted average price of 4.2677 euros. This activity may interest investors monitoring insider transactions for potential market insights.

