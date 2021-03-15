Nokia Self-Organizing Networks To Boost Automation Across Orange's Markets

(RTTNews) - Nokia (NOK) said it will expand the Self-Organizing Networks (SON) technology across 5G networks operated by Orange. The deal will cover all of Orange's markets, starting with France and Spain. Nokia said SON lets Orange automate operations to realize the full potential of their existing 2G, 3G and 4G networks while also supporting the progressive deployment of 5G. The Nokia SON platform automates operations across multiple technologies, eliminating complexities from the multi-vendor and multi-layered networks naturally found across global operators.

Arnaud Vamparys, Senior VP Radio Networks and 5G at Orange, said: "As a long-term partner, Nokia was a natural choice to help us automate our mobile networks in different geographies."

