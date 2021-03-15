Markets
NOK

Nokia Self-Organizing Networks To Boost Automation Across Orange's Markets

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Nokia (NOK) said it will expand the Self-Organizing Networks (SON) technology across 5G networks operated by Orange. The deal will cover all of Orange's markets, starting with France and Spain. Nokia said SON lets Orange automate operations to realize the full potential of their existing 2G, 3G and 4G networks while also supporting the progressive deployment of 5G. The Nokia SON platform automates operations across multiple technologies, eliminating complexities from the multi-vendor and multi-layered networks naturally found across global operators.

Arnaud Vamparys, Senior VP Radio Networks and 5G at Orange, said: "As a long-term partner, Nokia was a natural choice to help us automate our mobile networks in different geographies."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NOK ORAN

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular