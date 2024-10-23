Nokia selected by LEARN to deploy new network, foster research in Texas

Nokia (NOK) announced its collaboration with The Lonestar Education and Research Network, LEARN, the statewide Research and Education Network for the state of Texas, to upgrade LEARN’s existing packet platform. The collaboration is part of LEARN’s strategic NextGen Network initiative, which aims to replace routers across the LEARN backbone and modernize the existing statewide network, significantly advancing the network’s infrastructure and the ability to serve its members. Nokia’s solution will enhance the levels of scalability, security, and reliability over a 400GE backbone, as part of a broad project redesign led by LEARN to serve its more than 300 organizations that directly or indirectly rely upon its network.

