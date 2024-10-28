Nokia selected by Chunghwa Telecom for 5G expansion deal

Nokia (NOK) announced that it has been selected by Chunghwa Telecom (CHT), in a one-year extension deal that will modernize its 5G network across the central and southern regions of Taiwan. The project aims to boost the performance, capacity, and energy efficiency of CHT’s 5G network. Deployment is underway and expected to last twelve months. Nokia will upgrade CHT’s network with solutions from its 5G AirScale portfolio, including baseband, Massive MIMO radios, and Remote Radio Head products. This includes Nokia’s Massive MIMO Habrok radios in both 32 TRX and 64 TRX versions to cover all use cases and deployment scenarios. The deal includes Nokia’s AirScale Pandion portfolio of FDD multiband remote radio heads. All of these solutions are powered by Nokia’s ReefShark System-on-Chip technology. Nokia will also provide services, including digital deployment, optimization, and technical support services. CHT will also utilize Nokia’s intelligent AI-powered MantaRay solutions portfolio. The deal includes MantaRay NM for improved network monitoring and management and MantaRay SON, a network optimization and automation platform that uses self-configuring modules to boost network performance and efficiency. As part of the deal, Nokia will deploy its 7250 interconnect router to support baseband aggregation at the sites, offering the necessary scale and performance to cater to CHT’s business services’ growing demand and requirements. The deal will see Nokia continue its long-term vendor partnership with CHT which has been in place from the deployment of 2G networks to the 5G era.

