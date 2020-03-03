Nokia says will cut up to 148 jobs in Finland this year

HELSINKI, March 3 (Reuters) - Finnish network equipment maker Nokia will cut up to 148 jobs in Finland in 2020 excluding its 5G development operations, it said on Tuesday evening.

In January, Nokia had said it would cut up to 180 jobs in Finland but the number came down following statutory negotiations with its employees.

The company announced earlier this week it had rehired former executive Pekka Lundmark from energy group Fortum FORTUM.HE to replace Rajeev Suri as its chief executive, in an effort to revive its faltering 5G business. L8N2AV0V0

(Reporting by Anne Kauranen)

((anne.kauranen@thomsonreuters.com; +358925166112))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.