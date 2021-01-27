Nokia Says No Apparent Reason For Its Unusual Stock Movement

(RTTNews) - Nokia (NOK) said that it is not aware of any material, undisclosed corporate developments or material change in its business or affairs that has not been publicly disclosed that would account for the recent increase in the market price or trading volume of its shares.

NOK closed Wednesday regular trading at $6.55 up $1.82 or 38.48 percent. But in the after-hours trade, the stock dropped $0.63 or 9.62 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.