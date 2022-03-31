Nokia says has launched legal challenge to 5G exclusion in Romania

Simon Johnson Reuters
Supantha Mukherjee Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Lehtikuva Lehtikuva

Finnish network equipment maker Nokia said on Thursday it had launched a legal challenge to a decision by the Romanian government to exclude it from selling 5G technology in the country.

Last year, Romania's centrist government approved a United States-backed bill that effectively barred China's Huawei [RIC:RIC:HWT.UL] from taking part in its 5G network development.

"We can confirm that in February we were advised that we had been denied the authorisation to provide 5G infrastructure equipment in Romania by the Romanian government," Nokia said in a statement.

"We are seeking urgent clarification for the reasons for this decision and have instigated legal proceedings."

Nokia did not give any further details.

A Romanian government spokesman could not immediately be reached for comment.

