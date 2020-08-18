Nokia says German court's patent decision "a milestone"

By Anne Kauranen

HELSINKI, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Finnish telecom equipment maker Nokia NOKIA.HE said on Tuesday it had reached a "patent milestone" as a German court ruled against the unauthorized use of its inventions by German carmaker Daimler DAIGn.DE.

"The Regional Court of Mannheim, Germany has found unauthorized use by Daimler of Nokia's cellular technology and confirmed Nokia acted in a fair way," the Finnish company said in a statement.

