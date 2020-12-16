Nokia Says Executing Turnaround And Regaining 5G Leadership

(RTTNews) - Nokia Corp. (NOK) has provided a mid-point update on strategy and operating model. It also provides expected operating margin performance of its four new business groups in 2021.

Nokia's outlook for 2020 and 2021 remains unchanged. It expects comparable operating margin of 7%-10% in 2021. The company provided its assumptions for its four new business groups and Group Common and Other in 2021 and over the longer term.

Nokia noted that mobile networks' immediate focus will be on executing its turnaround and regaining 5G leadership. It is expected to deliver comparable operating margin of around zero percent in 2021, and significant improvement over the longer term.

The company said network Infrastructure, previously known as IP and Fixed Networks, will focus on the building blocks and essential solutions of critical networks. It is expected to deliver comparable operating margin in the high single digit range in 2021, and gradual improvement over the longer term.

The company projects that cloud and network services segment will deliver comparable operating margin in the mid-single digit range in 2021, and significant improvement over the longer term.

It is expected that Nokia Technologies segment will deliver a slight improvement in comparable operating profit in 2021, relative to 2020, and stable performance over the longer term.

Group common and other is expected to deliver a comparable operating loss of about 200 million euros in 2021.

Nokia said it plans to provide recast comparative segment results for 2020 by mid-March 2021 and more detailed information at its Capital Markets Day on March 18, 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.