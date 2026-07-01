Nokia Rises 105.2% Year to Date: Is There More Upside Ahead?

Nokia Corporation NOK shares have gained 105.2% year to date compared with the industry’s growth of 27.8%. The stock has outperformed the Zacks Computer & Technology sector and the S&P 500 during the same time frame.



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The company has outperformed its peers like Arista Networks, Inc. ANET and Ericsson ERIC. Shares of Ericsson have jumped 15.5%, and shares of Arista have gained 29.6%.

NOK Rides on Strength in Multiple Domains

The AI and Cloud networking business is becoming a major growth engine for Nokia. AI data centers require massive optical interconnects, IP routing and cloud networking infrastructure. The market is expected to grow at a substantial rate in the upcoming quarters. Recognizing this trend, Nokia is positioning itself as a major player in the AI data center domain and moving beyond merely a telecom equipment vendor.



During the first quarter of 2026, AI & Cloud revenue surged 49% year over year. The company secured €1 billion of AI & Cloud orders during the quarter, highlighting robust customer demand. The company expects the addressable AI & Cloud market to grow at a 27% CAGR between 2025 and 2028, up from its previous estimate of 16%.



Optical Networks remains Nokia's fastest-growing infrastructure segment. Growing AI cluster buildout by hyperscalers is driving demand for high-capacity optical transport networks. Nokia won several AI-related design wins for optical pluggables and line systems. A book-to-bill ratio well above one indicates strong order intake.



The company recently expanded its partnership with Google Cloud by embedding Gemini-powered AI agents into the Nokia Assurance Center. The AI agents automate network troubleshooting, anomaly detection, root cause analysis and network optimization. Such features significantly reduce network operators' maintenance costs and downtime and improve efficiency. It has also expanded its partnership with AWS. This brings capabilities such as AI-powered orchestration, digital twin simulations, intent-based networking and agentic AI operations. Unlike hardware, network automation software generates higher margins and recurring revenue. Expansion of the software mix can improve profitability over time.



Nokia is expanding its U.S. semiconductor advanced test and packaging operations. AI infrastructure demand is outpacing supply. The expansion initiative is a part of a broader $4 billion U.S. investment in AI-ready networking. This will allow NOK to meet increasing customer demand and boost its competitive edge against other major AI networking rivals such as Arista and HPE.

Major Challenges for NOK

Despite growth in its AI and cloud business, Nokia still derives the majority of its revenues from the legacy telecom business. High debt levels and slow subscriber additions are making telecom operators cautious regarding their spending decisions. NOK’s North America business continued to experience weakness due to the loss of a major contract in late 2023.



To capture AI demand, Nokia is increasing capital spending. These investments increase near-term costs. Moreover, Nokia faces strong competition from other major players, such as ANET and HPE, in this vertical. It is to be seen how Nokia can navigate this growing competition in the AI networking space and generate sustained returns on investments. In its traditional mobile infrastructure business, it faces competition from Ericsson.



Nokia remains exposed to the cyclical nature of telecommunications infrastructure spending. Periods of elevated network investment are frequently followed by slower spending environments, creating variability in revenue growth. It generates substantial revenues across international markets and remains exposed to economic slowdowns, political uncertainty, regulatory changes and geopolitical disruptions. These factors can affect customer spending decisions, supply chains and project timing.

Estimate Revision Trend

Earnings estimates for the company for 2026 have remained unchanged, while for 2027, they have improved over the past 60 days.



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Key Valuation Metric of NOK

From a valuation standpoint, NOK is currently trading at a discount compared to the industry. Going by the price/earnings ratio, the company’s shares currently trade at 29.85 forward earnings, lower than 32.19 for the industry but above its mean of 16.85.



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End Note

Nokia is benefiting from strong traction in the optical networking vertical. Collaboration with industry leaders such as Google and AWS will propel innovation. Manufacturing capacity expansion to support growing customer demand in the AI networking space is a positive factor. However, the company faces stiff competition in the mobile infrastructure and AI networking markets. Growing geopolitical volatility and macro headwinds remain a concern. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), Nokia appears to be treading in the middle of the road, and new investors could be better off if they trade with caution. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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