Nokia Rewards Senior Manager with Equity Incentive

May 30, 2024 — 12:02 pm EDT

Nokia (GB:0HAF) has released an update.

Nokia Corporation has announced that Melissa Schoeb, a senior manager, has received 7,353 shares as part of a share-based incentive plan, according to the initial notification requirement under EU Market Abuse Regulation. This transaction, which occurred outside of a trading venue, emphasizes Nokia’s commitment to fostering a collaborative culture and rewarding its leaders as it continues to pioneer technological innovations and secure, sustainable networks.

