Nokia Rewards Employees, Affirms Market Leadership

Nokia has today transferred 350,225 of its shares without compensation as part of its stock-based incentive programs for participating employees, following a decision by the board announced on October 4, 2023. After the transfer, Nokia holds 95,324,240 of its own shares. The company continues to be a leader in B2B technology and innovation, focusing on future-forward network solutions and creating value through its intellectual property rights and Nokia Bell Labs research.

