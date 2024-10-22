News & Insights

Nokia Reports Insider Share Acquisitions

October 22, 2024 — 09:19 am EDT

Nokia (NOK) has released an update.

Nokia Corporation has disclosed recent managers’ transactions involving the acquisition of shares by senior managers Patrik Hammarén and Tommi Uitto, with each transaction involving 156 shares at a unit price of 4.31633 EUR. These transactions were reported under the EU Market Abuse Regulation and took place on NASDAQ Helsinki. As Nokia continues to innovate in technology networks, these insider activities may draw interest from investors focusing on stock performance and corporate governance.

